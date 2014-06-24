Jim Ross Commentating On Non-Wrestling Video Games Is The Best Thing

#Video Games #WWE
06.24.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Oh Jim Ross, I miss you. Jim Ross losing his mind over guys fake punching each other is great, but his frothing, barbeque sweat-soaked delivery becomes even more amusing when he’s commentating on non-wrestling stuff, like say, video games.

Genius YouTuber TheBlueOwl has started making video game/Jim Ross mash-up videos, and let me assure you, you haven’t lived until you’ve heard Jim Ross call a Leon Kennedy suplex or become MORALLY OUTRAGED at Luigi’s Jezebel-like use of red shells. Warning, these videos might contain some spoilers for the games they’re covering…

Here’s an older Jim Ross on video games video.

Wait, I just realized there was no goofy as a pet coon/Sly Cooper clip in either of those videos. Well, time to learn how to edit videos and do this right.

Via Kotaku

TOPICS#Video Games#WWE
TAGSJIM ROSSmario kart 8resident evil 4video gameswrestlingWWE

