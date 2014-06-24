Jim Ross Commentating On Non-Wrestling Video Games Is The Best Thing

Oh Jim Ross, I miss you. Jim Ross losing his mind over guys fake punching each other is great, but his frothing, barbeque sweat-soaked delivery becomes even more amusing when he’s commentating on non-wrestling stuff, like say, video games.
Genius YouTuber TheBlueOwl has started making video game/Jim Ross mash-up videos, and let me assure you, you haven’t lived until you’ve heard Jim Ross call a Leon Kennedy suplex or become MORALLY OUTRAGED at Luigi’s Jezebel-like use of red shells. Warning, these videos might contain some spoilers for the games they’re covering…
Here’s an older Jim Ross on video games video.
Wait, I just realized there was no goofy as a pet coon/Sly Cooper clip in either of those videos. Well, time to learn how to edit videos and do this right.
Awww Son of a Bitch
I laughed so hard at Luigi’s glare in Starbucks that people stared at me. I should have started shrieking “Good God Almighty!” And left.
My favorite thing Jim Ross has ever said is “Good god almighty! That’s like a tree trunk hitting humanity.” (Big Show hit someone on the chest). That has to be worked in somewhere.
I’d love to see Big Show as Jim Ross saw Big Show.
Here I am.
Lol at the CoD shot
Need to find a way to get ahold of Jim Ross and pay him to do commentary on the mundane parts of my day. Would make everything that much more exciting.