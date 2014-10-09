Jim Ross Thinks Brock Lesnar Could Return To UFC In The Spring, Purple Skin And All

Now that former WWE turned Battlegrounds play-by-play man Jim Ross is the great uniter between pro wrestling gossip and MMA, the blogging world can take his most casual thoughts and run them as news. And hey, now that Brock Lesnar has a WWE contract ending in the spring and a clean bill of health for the first time in years, it makes sense to openly wonder whether or not 1 in 21-1 will return to UFC, where he’s 5-3. Damn, I wish there was a “1” in that somewhere.
Good ol’ JR spoke with Fox Sports about the possibility of Brock returning to the MMA world, and he made two solid points:
1. Brock Lesnar is frightening, and
2. WWE needs to (for lack of a better phrase) shit or get off the pot when it comes to Brock’s pro wrestling contract.
“It looks to me like he’s gotten back on track. He looks phenomenal strength-wise. He’s just scary looking. He’s more scary looking than he was before he left [WWE the first time]. I could identify with that diverticulitis and diverticulosis. It’s not something you heal from very quickly. Your body has to make major adjustments. I see no reason he couldn’t have the potential to return to the UFC and sell pay-per-views.”
He’s right, but here’s the weird part: we’re not totally sure Brock IS healthy. He has a bad habit of turning bright purple and sweating profusely when he wrestles now, and his WWE deal involving “limited dates” is keeping him off a suspicious amount of shows. WWE insists that the big man is fine and/or dandy, but is Brock skipping a bunch of pay-per-views because they aren’t important, or because he’s going to explode and have his guts fall out if he moves too much?
Concerned fans are getting worked up for nothing, however, WWE officials say. Via an e-mailed statement to The Washington Post, the WWE contends, there is “no truth to the rumors about issues with Brock Lesnar’s health.” The company did not offer an alternative explanation as to why Lesnar did not appear.
Alistair Overeem has already promised to knee Lesnar in the stomach until he collapses again should he return to UFC, so we’ll keep an eye on the story. A weird, sweaty, purple eye.
Purple skin? Maybe he should make another attempt at joining the Vikings.
Can they find a redheaded heavyweight to ease Brock back into MMA? I want that Grimace vs Ronald McDonald fight I fantasy booked as a child.
My brother in law has diverticulitis and he doesn’t workout like Brock. It’s taken him years to get over. I doubt Brock can do it without PEDs.
Even then, I could be mistaken, but, aren’t PEDs really bad for someone with diverticulitis?
@ Jeans Ambrose
Depends on the type. I know that some can cause Diverticulitis.
“or because he’s going to explode and have his guts fall out if he moves too much” Jesus dude, what a fucking image.
yeah that seemed excessive.
It’s happened before.
grrrr i hate comedic hyperbole!
Lesnar turning into purple? Is he going to come out with a purple ninja costume next ala Mortal Kombat Rain?
I was thinking Mr. JL
Lesnar could go back into MMA and dominate about as much as Michael Jordan could return to the NBA right now and be one of the best players. Sure, they were better than most when they were in their prime, but, injuries and age have slown them down. It isn’t happening.
I’m glad I’m not the only one that thinks there’s something off about Lesnar’s health.
Lesnar is 37. He can’t possibly, realistically compete in MMA at this point. He may be our monster, but MMA is full of younger, even scarier monsters.
He’d still do better there than he’ll be booked in WWE.
@ Johnny Slider
I’d get paid to take a pretend beating or getting paid to take a real beating any day of the fucking week, man.
@Iron Mike Sharpe
Of course. I was merely joking that losing to crocodile eater Alaistair Overeem is less embarrassing than pretending anything Cena does hurts.
I like to think of it as the WWE is afraid that Lesnar will kill all the other superstars if he fights them to often, hence they only let him fight a handful of matches. I want my monster dammit!
he’s not out because he’s sick he’s out shooting commercials [www.youtube.com]
The resemblance is uncanny.
When current day Alistar Overeem is the one, in your 0 -1 , you’re probably better off being retired from MMA.