Jim Ross Thinks Brock Lesnar Could Return To UFC In The Spring, Purple Skin And All

Now that former WWE turned Battlegrounds play-by-play man Jim Ross is the great uniter between pro wrestling gossip and MMA, the blogging world can take his most casual thoughts and run them as news. And hey, now that Brock Lesnar has a WWE contract ending in the spring and a clean bill of health for the first time in years, it makes sense to openly wonder whether or not 1 in 21-1 will return to UFC, where he’s 5-3. Damn, I wish there was a “1” in that somewhere.

Good ol’ JR spoke with Fox Sports about the possibility of Brock returning to the MMA world, and he made two solid points:

1. Brock Lesnar is frightening, and

2. WWE needs to (for lack of a better phrase) shit or get off the pot when it comes to Brock’s pro wrestling contract.

“It looks to me like he’s gotten back on track. He looks phenomenal strength-wise. He’s just scary looking. He’s more scary looking than he was before he left [WWE the first time]. I could identify with that diverticulitis and diverticulosis. It’s not something you heal from very quickly. Your body has to make major adjustments. I see no reason he couldn’t have the potential to return to the UFC and sell pay-per-views.”

He’s right, but here’s the weird part: we’re not totally sure Brock IS healthy. He has a bad habit of turning bright purple and sweating profusely when he wrestles now, and his WWE deal involving “limited dates” is keeping him off a suspicious amount of shows. WWE insists that the big man is fine and/or dandy, but is Brock skipping a bunch of pay-per-views because they aren’t important, or because he’s going to explode and have his guts fall out if he moves too much?

Concerned fans are getting worked up for nothing, however, WWE officials say. Via an e-mailed statement to The Washington Post, the WWE contends, there is “no truth to the rumors about issues with Brock Lesnar’s health.” The company did not offer an alternative explanation as to why Lesnar did not appear.

Alistair Overeem has already promised to knee Lesnar in the stomach until he collapses again should he return to UFC, so we’ll keep an eye on the story. A weird, sweaty, purple eye.