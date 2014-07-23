Jim Ross’ WWE Career Officially Ends Today

It’s time to shed a bitter tear for the WWE commentary situation, because today Jim Ross, the best commentator WWE has or ever will have, is officially done with the company.
Jim Ross had a tumultuous relationship with WWE for years. The company thought he was too old and unphotogenic for TV, but they couldn’t find a replacement even a 10th as good as him, so he was brought back then sent home again more times than a person could count over the past five years.
The final blow came at the WWE 2K14 panel at last year’s Summerslam Axxess — Ric Flair was clearly drunk at the event, and Ross was blamed for not reining him in. Ironically Flair is once again a regular fixture on television, while Ross is still paying for the crime of not babysitting a 64-year-old man vigilantly enough. WWE everybody! By the way, if you want to watch the panel that got JR canned, here’s the whole show.
Unsurprisingly, Jim Ross won’t be at the WWE 2K15 panel this year, but he promises he might have some interesting stories about last year’s panel some day…
“No, I haven’t been invited to Summerslam to be involved in the WWE2K15 video game presentation. […] I have no plans to be in L.A. during Summerslam time unless I’m there to do work for Fox Sports or Podcast One. That weekend (in 2013) will be an interesting read when I write about it some day. It could be embarrassing for some.”
Hopefully some interesting stories start leaking out on JR’s blog now that he’s no longer with the company. They may have to re-hire him just to keep his mouth shut.
It was a good 20-years, Jim, now give those vocal chords a rest…
It’s like deciding to not play Michael Jordan just because.
It’s like deciding not to play Michael because you want Michael Cole to be Michael Jordan.
It’s like deciding not to play Michael Jordan, instead preferring to play baseball Michael Jordan.
Seriously. There’s no normal retirement age for announcers. Vin Scully is a million years old and still sounds great. Ridiculous that one of the two best wrestling announcers ever got treated they way he did.
bah gawd!
FRUITY! DELICIOUS!
BAH GAWD THEY’RE FRUITY!
But the lech who had a heart attack on live TV? Yeah, let’s keep him. And the guy who doesn’t even like wrestling.
Cant they just add his commentary like they do with the video game.
Even canned, old commentary by JR would be better than what they have today.
With the one exception, they can bring out JBL when Bo Dallas wrestles
I’ll admit, JBL’s near-orgasmic sell of Bo Dallas is pretty good.
can we get a feature where whatever two road agents not working during a match do the commentary, between Noble, Regal, Finlay, Malenko, and Arn it couldn’t be worse than current dreck
BAH GAWD WHAT A SLOBBERKNOCKER!!!!
yes, i miss good ol’ JR. those clowns at the current raw/smackdown announce tables are basically one/tenth of what jim was. a sad day indeed. (one of the best commentators besides bobby heenan and gorilla monsoon. if i had the network, i’d be watching all of the matches he commented on today. ah well…..)
I sae him doing some boxing matches for fox sports
There will never be another like JR. Hopefully he’s find something to do with his life, maybe do a podcast, or hey he could sell bbq sauce.
That made me really want him back in WWE. It also made me want Shane McMahon back.
Yeah, dude will be more busy at 80 then I am in my, uh, “prime”.
That retrospective video is a reminder that Stephanie bump off of a stunner better than Vince, and Linda somehow manages do it even worse.
by far the greatest play by play wrestling announcer in history
Joey Stylez wants a word with you.
I made an account with this site just to reply to “Joey Styles wants a word with you.” Joey Styles can have all the words with me that he wants, but he would never be considered, to me, to be in the same league as JR. First off, the **OH MY GODD!!!!!!!!!!!** always annoyed the shit out of me, so I never really liked him in ECW anyway. But fast-forward to his WWECW days, during a One Night Stand show, and more specifically, during a Mike Awesome match. One Night Stand 2005, Mike Awesome vs. Masato Tanaka. Joey Styles disliked Mike Awesome for leaving ECW to take a WCW contract. Now, logically, that’s a reason to stop being an announcer and start being a critic of Mike Awesome, airing out dirty laundry, and trying to present personal grudges as business standpoints, which you’re doing when you’re an announcer for a large company. All Styles did the entire match was scream about how Mike Awesome was disloyal to ECW (despite the fact that it was clearly a sinking ship, and I don’t blame Mike Awesome for boarding WCW, especially not for the retarded number of zeroes that would appear on each check), and about how he hates him.
Then, the coup de grâce: Mike Awesome performs a suicide dive to Tanaka, to which Styles says, “What a suicide dive by Mike Awesome! It is a shame that he did not succeed in taking his own life.” And, of course, some of you know, some of you don’t, Mike Awesome hanged himself in 2007. Obviously not done based on what Joey Styles said, but his comments at that PPV definitely struck a nerve with me, it was just a turn-off to hear about the backstage politics from a professional announcer, and the eventual end of Mike Awesome’s life just made those comments a bit of a bigger pill to swallow.
Sorry for the long-winded response, but since there are so few great announcers, I say that Joey Styles BARELY makes the top ten. Gertner would belong above him, and Bobby Heenan follows pretty closely behind JR. If you would have mentioned Heenan, I’d have said nothing, but Styles? I can’t, man. I can’t.
Everything Joey Styles was saying came from Paul through an earpiece
That is absolutely not true. Heyman had Awesome booked against Tanaka because he wanted to show the company the caliber of star that they had on their hands, and he felt that Tanaka was the best guy to help him do that. Heyman probably felt betrayed after Mike Awesome took off, but as years went on, I’m sure he came to understand why he made that move; because even though no wrestler wrestles only for money, it’s still kind of about the money. Why wrestle for peanuts when you could be wrestling for palaces?
But no, Heyman wasn’t feeding Styles those lines. Styles said that because that’s what Styles felt. Sometimes you have to put your hard on away and do the job you’re paid to do, since I’m all but certain that JR wasn’t in love with every wrestler that he had to put over. Pretty much all the guys in the Klique were pieces of shit at one time or another, but he still had to make them shine like gold. You either suck it up and do your job, or go home and update your resume, since you’re going to be needing it again in the near future.
Let’s end this: Joey Styles is hot garbage.
Gorilla Monsoon is spinning in his grave.
Also…that look on Bubbas face when he gives Mae Young the business. Gold.
I’ll never understand people going on about Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler being the best announce team. They were good, but they couldn’t hold a candle to Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan
@El Superbeasto Abso-fucking-lutely.
Thats worth watching just to see the Spanish announce tables get MUTILATED.
JR is done with WWE…
GOOD GOD ALMIGHTY! MY HEART IS BROKEN IN HALF!
+1. AS GAWD IS MY WITNESS.
Too old and not photogenic? Apparently the WWE hasn’t looked at their current crew lately.
Could someone give me the Coles’ notes as to the shit show of last year’s 2K press conference? I don’t have time to listen to over an hour long press conference.
Basically Flair was drunk and talking about ex-wives and other weird stuff, and all the other old wrestlers egged him on. Jim Ross, who pretty much just sat to the side and was probably less responsible for things going awry than anyone there, got blamed.
Um…. everyone’s blowing JR here…. does no one care that he’s sucked ass on commentary since 2002?
Sup, Michael Cole.
Is that you Maggle?
Ha ha, I love it Maggle!
My favorite JR memory will always be when he was shockingly drafted to the lesser program (Smackdown)and wwe didn’t even deem him important enough to give him a heads up before they announced it live on air.
Obviously, he’s not great at facial expressions, but I’ll never forget the look on his fat face… as Doc Holiday said, “Why JR, you look like somebody just walked over your grave!”
I’ve referenced this before, but if you haven’t seen it, it’s a wonderful profile of Jim Ross that came out just prior to WM 30.
[www.sbnation.com]
Sounds like JR has a number of good gigs going. He’ll be fine. As for us, having to listen to Cole, Lawler and Maggle, not so much…
The only downside to that video is hearing Lawler scream like a little girl on half the clips.
Another decision that the WWE has Fucked Up. They just keep fucking up and hopefully they’ll fucking die like they should’ve long long ago.
JR was one of the few reasons to watch WWE. Turning him loose is seriously stupid. Hope the guy enjoys whatever he does next.
I will miss him he was so nice at the slammy ‘s when I met him he is one of the coolest announcer nhe was always honest about what he thought about the wrestler’s and he was not afraid to stand up to vince and his family hope your retirement breing you happiness
Pretty sure he left the company back in September last year… this isnt really news
Well, the tweet you see above was posted by JR yesterday, so he must have thought it was news.
Damn, Jim Ross’s Life was devoted WWF/WWE…. Gonna miss him…
Time to bring back Mike Adamle! Hell, bring back Jeff Harvey too.
You’re Jamaican me crazy!
That idea is so good, it qualifies as an Adamle original.
To be honoust i thought he was awesome being a commentary. I never knew he has a left side disability. His reactions to the wrestling match drawed me in more.
Honestly, his last year or so with WWE, and the odd occasions they brought him back, he’d lost a step or two. Obviously, at his worst he’s still better than the current trio, but he wasn’t quite his former self at the end there. Also, he had the advantage of most of his commentary days being before Vince started micro-managing his “storytellers” quite so intensely.
That said, WWE has never given him enough credit for what he added to the product during its most successful period. He gets my vote as the greatest announcer of all time
hold on….jim ross has been the voice of monday night raw and wwe for over 20 years and now suddenly he is unphotogenic?? i’m sorry did i miss something here ?? he has been good enough for wwe for the past 21 years and when i say good enough i mean the greatest play by play comentator the wrestling business has ever seen.if it wasn’t for the likes of JR with his powerfull spine tingling outburts that rang perfectly in tune with the roof raising crowd and knowing exactly when to speak during the music of the superstars and his relationship with co comentator jerry lawler then wwe would not be the force it is today.
also if it wasn’t for good old JR wwe would have been pounded into the ground by wcw during the monday night wars!!
at the time JR was head of talent spotting for wwe and whilst wcw were paying massive contracts too ex wwe stars who really did only have a few years left of good wrestling left in them they did not stop to think about the future when those big house hold names had retired…..this is where jim ross excelled. he knew that wcw or any show business could not last long without new young raw talent comming through and starting a new era.with his experience and talent spotting skills,guy like the rock,triple H,kurt angle,john cena,batista,and of course wcw’s so called washed up wrestler with no marketing future stone cold steve austin!!!it is just typical of wwe though no matter how much an employee does for the company…….once they start to show signs of slowing down or slipping,they arn’t allowed to retire gracefully no they are canned and thrown out with the trash………..discrace wwe should be ashamed!!!!
vince mcmahon……YOU HAVE A HELL OF A LOT TO THANK JIM ROSS FOR!!!
The best of the best is good o’l JR, and Gorilla Monsoon, I will and already miss them. they were the best every time they would announce. Yes I am old school wrestling fan, ’60’s G. George, the Animal Steel, and many others thru the years. I am and always be a fan. I missed Gorilla Monsoon when he passed, and I have always been a fan of J.R. those two would have been great together.
Keep you’re $20, download Rosetta Stone, watch it Spanish
SO LEAVE THE MEMORIES ALONE!!!! In all seriousness, there will never be another commentator who put so much passion into his sports calling like JR. So many big moments in WWE were made better because JR called it.
20 years… amazing.
THE ROCK JUST PUT BILLY GUNN’S FACE IN THAT LARGE WOMAN’S ASS!!!!!!!