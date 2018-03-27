Twitter/@YourManDevine

Jimmy Butler has not played since suffering a meniscus injury in late February, which has given the Wolves star far more free time than he’s accustomed to, especially on game nights.

Butler has returned to Twitter due to his boredom after having not tweeted in years, including a back-and-forth with Jae Crowder after the Jazz wing got into it with Jeff Teague and Tom Thibodeau in a late-game skirmish. Hopefully, Butler will be back on the court for the Timberwolves soon, as he’s approaching the early side of his return window from his knee injury, but for now he’s roaming the sidelines in street clothes of Minnesota games.

During Monday night’s stunning Timberwolves home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Butler was there in a sportcoat and t-shirt on the sidelines. That t-shirt raised some eyebrows because it was an extremely obscure old WWF t-shirt that read “Beware Of Dog,” referencing an In Your House PPV event from 1996, as spotted by Yahoo’s Dan Devine.