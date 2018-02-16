Wrestling holds and moves don’t really make sense. That much has been established over the last few decades. It takes a lot of suspension of disbelief to buy into the fact that these athletes and fighters travel from town to town, night after night in front of an audience cheering for torn ACLs and twisted vertebrae, but only as much as believing Neo is actually in the Matrix. Sure, the figure four leg lock hurts, but why would a fighter allow it to be put on with such relative ease?
And so, noted Eddie Bravo Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt and all around expert in Real Fighting™ Joe Rogan is here to break down pro wrestling moves perhaps a bit too well. As a man who knows where each body part needs to go and when in order to escape 1001 finishing holds, he has a hard time looking at pro wrestling and taking it for what it is: entertainment.
That’s not to say Rogan doesn’t have respect for the athletes, he probably just knows too much for his own good. He has a hard time not seeing a real competition, even though he’d probably enjoy Dean Malenko at least a little. Rogan is/was a Bob Backlund fan, so anything is possible when it comes to painful maneuvers.
Hate how they always bring this geek to come in and try to explain pro wrestling to Rogan, wished he’d get someone like Paul Heyman on one time.
Hichcliffe is one of Rogan comedian friends. Talk just turns to wrestling because he’s actually a big fan. He was even offered a job on the writing staff at one point.
Oh I know that, and I understand he’s a big fan but he doesn’t know how to articulate anything about wrestling to have a good conversation about it with an outsider.
I was wondering… if you apply a figure four in space, who feels the pressure?
Don’t know, but if you apply it on top of a table, it’s twice as painful.
Probably the spaceship captain who let those two fighting idiots outside.
I think it’s weird that Meltzer never got on the podcast, given his interest for UFC
He doesn’t know too much for his own good, he is just an asshole looking for ratings/clicks/views/whatever pays his bills.
the only submission that i ever felt looked as painful as it’s treated to be was the lion tamer or a really aggressive sharpshooter or boston crab
Legit Camel Clutch is painful…when you hyper extend the back and put all you weight on their lower waist and pulling their upper body backwards putting pressure right under their chin/neck area…good god
Legit sleeper hold still is king
Haha the kid trying to tell Roman that there has always been tapping on wrestling when they actually only started that AFTER the UFC is an unintentionally hilarious moment.