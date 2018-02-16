Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Wrestling holds and moves don’t really make sense. That much has been established over the last few decades. It takes a lot of suspension of disbelief to buy into the fact that these athletes and fighters travel from town to town, night after night in front of an audience cheering for torn ACLs and twisted vertebrae, but only as much as believing Neo is actually in the Matrix. Sure, the figure four leg lock hurts, but why would a fighter allow it to be put on with such relative ease?

And so, noted Eddie Bravo Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt and all around expert in Real Fighting™ Joe Rogan is here to break down pro wrestling moves perhaps a bit too well. As a man who knows where each body part needs to go and when in order to escape 1001 finishing holds, he has a hard time looking at pro wrestling and taking it for what it is: entertainment.

That’s not to say Rogan doesn’t have respect for the athletes, he probably just knows too much for his own good. He has a hard time not seeing a real competition, even though he’d probably enjoy Dean Malenko at least a little. Rogan is/was a Bob Backlund fan, so anything is possible when it comes to painful maneuvers.