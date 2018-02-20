John Cena Suffered His First Clean Loss On Raw In Nearly A Decade

In case you needed any more evidence that John Cena has been the most protected performer in WWE for the past decade or so, all you had to do was check out this story from last year, in which we listed every clean pinfall loss in a singles match the one-time doctor of thuganomics has taken since 2007.

At the time of publishing, the total was a scant 14, averaging two clean pinfall losses a year. Since then, Cena has lost cleanly in singles matches two more times — once to Roman Reigns at No Mercy, and again to Seth Rollins in the middle of an absolute barn-burner of a gauntlet match on Raw last night.

Here’s where your mind might get blown a little bit: Cena’s loss to Rollins was his first clean pinfall loss on Monday Night Raw since October 19, 2009 — nearly nine years ago. Since then, all of Cena’s clean singles-match losses have been saved for pay-per-views such as SummerSlam and WrestleMania, or, strangely, Smackdown (he lost clean to Dean Ambrose in 2016 and to Shinsuke Nakamura in 2017 on the blue show).