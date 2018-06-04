John Cena ‘Would Love To Be A Dad’ Now That He’s Older And Wiser

John Cena and Nikki Bella are reportedly back together after more than a month of separation that coincidentally took place around the premiere of Season 3 of Total Bellas. The two have been spotted together and seem to be back on track after calling off their wedding in what became quite the media circus around the circumstances of why they split up.
There were numerous reports about what happened, but it wasn’t until Cena tipped back some wine with Hoda and Kathie Lee on Today
that we heard his side of the story. In that emotional and, at times, painful interview, Cena said he wanted to get back with Nikki, still wanted to marry her, and that he wanted to be the father of her children.
That last part was stunning to many given Cena’s lack of enthusiasm about potential fatherhood in the future was the biggest sticking point in their relationship. Now, it seems Cena’s done a complete about face with regards to being a dad, confirming that change to TMZ recently, when approached on the streets and asked about it.
I’ve said this before, but I truly believe he was looking at the bigger picture given the position he was in. He’s around wrestlers who are fathers and are never home and are not proud of that. He’s around second and third generation wrestlers who tell stories of dad not being around all the time. So why would he do that same thing to a child of his? Now he’s at a place where he sees the end of his career and he can do it on his terms, and he’s got plenty of money and opportunities outside of wrestling (which many of the aforementioned did not have that option) so now he’s open to that idea. Is it calculated? Absolutely, but I also believe his heart has always been in the right place. It just took someone he loves so much to push him over that hump. Let’s also consider that the man who has granted more wishes than anybody in the history of Make-A-Wish may have also seen so many children so many times facing such difficult odds that perhaps he didn’t want to ever put himself in a situation where he would be the one on the other side of that equation with a child of his own facing a debilitating and highly likely fatal medical condition.