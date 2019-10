Once upon a time, John Cena was cutting promos on the Rock about how the latter cared more about being a Hollywood movie star than about the WWE. Now Cena himself has become a Hollywood movie star in his own right, with the comedy Playing With Fire opening next week, and both Fast & Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad on the way. Last night, Cena appeared on The Tonight Show, where Jimmy Fallon asked him what he learned about being a movie star from Dwayne Johnson.