John Cena Explained Smarky Booing To Kathie Lee And Hoda On The Today Show

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled to feature appearances from The Today Show‘s Kathie Lee and Hoda. You may know them as two of the three witches from Macbeth.
In the interest of synergy, they brought John Cena onto their show to talk Make A Wish, whether or not they’ll get booed by smarks and why exactly he doesn’t want to wed and impregnate Nikki Bella. Cena is his usual diplomatic self, and drops the “some a y’all like me, some a y’all don’t, and that’s okay” talking point with the greatest of ease. Stick around until the end to see Kathie Lee and Hoda get terrified about Nikki Bella murdering them with hoss lariats and rack backbreakers for talking about her personal life.
I expected Cena would toe the company line (full disclosure, didn’t watch the interview), but I would have been very interested in some self-awareness from Cena. I’m sure he at least has some idea of the reason he’s booed ferociously (unlike JR, who just thinks we’re all assholes), so it would have been interesting to hear his real thoughts on it, which I guess will never happen.
Seeing Hoda “turn heel” (no rational person would consider Kathie the good one and Hoda the bad one, but this is WWE we’re talking about) and help Nikki stiff-lariat Kathie would go a long way toward making me still unaccepting of Nikki, but hey lariat-ing Kathie Lee is cool.
I’m sure he thinks about it all the time when he logs online to look at the millions in his bank account. And then he says to himself “I sure am glad people with disposable income still continue to watch me while I’m on just to boo me so I can make a living working out, play fighting and plowing Hawaiian Tropic models on the reg.”
Oh, I’m sure he doesn’t feel “bad” about it at all, for all the reasons stated. I just want to know how aware he actually is about why.
I watched the video. He said some people boo him because he’s been “doing this for quite a long time” and some of the audience “want to see new stars be equally as successful”, which is something at least.
“unlike JR, who just thinks we’re all assholes”
to be fair, most of you act like that, so it’s understandable.
Sure, but at least we’re the kind of assholes who care whose asshole it is and why it’s farting.
Cena is very aware, and I don’t think he cares (I’m sure he cares about putting on the best show he can every night, he just doesn’t get his feelings hurt because fans are bashing him). I actually met him a few years ago in a non-wrestling environment, and he was a pretty cool guy, although his self-confidence borders on cockiness. Fair enough, because if I was built like him, I don’t think I’d ever wear a shirt.
They’re a perfect fit. Nothing says “professional wrestling” like being slightly drunk on live television at ten in the morning.
I’m looking forward to finding out which one of them gets to put Heath Slater through a table.
As Joel McHale once said, all you need to do to go on this show is to show up with a bottle of peppermint schnapps.
But does John Cena apologize to Hoda for wearing pink and looking like a fairy as a result?
Came for BRABBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBADOOOOOOOOOOOOO. Leaving satisfied.
my uncle used to work at a bar in new orleans wh hen hota kotb was at the NBC affiliate there and he said she was a very fun drunk and a good customer. im glad cuz now she gets to do it on Live TV.
After that interview, the crowd should do it’s very best to turn on them immediately, booing them out of the building while one person by the entrance ramp holds up a large sign that says “It’s a sign of respect.”
Love that they use a half assed boxing ring.
god I can’t stand his stupid shirts
Cena, if you want to turn on the kids who come to see you every week, all you have to do is BOLIEVE!!!
I wish all Hoda was like Hodor and could only say her own name.
I was kinda hoping for an awkward boner Cena walk.
No? Just me? Ok.