John Cena Explained Smarky Booing To Kathie Lee And Hoda On The Today Show

10.06.14

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled to feature appearances from The Today Show‘s Kathie Lee and Hoda. You may know them as two of the three witches from Macbeth.

In the interest of synergy, they brought John Cena onto their show to talk Make A Wish, whether or not they’ll get booed by smarks and why exactly he doesn’t want to wed and impregnate Nikki Bella. Cena is his usual diplomatic self, and drops the “some a y’all like me, some a y’all don’t, and that’s okay” talking point with the greatest of ease. Stick around until the end to see Kathie Lee and Hoda get terrified about Nikki Bella murdering them with hoss lariats and rack backbreakers for talking about her personal life.

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

