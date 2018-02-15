John Cena is going through a little bit of a transition these days. Whatever weird midyear crisis he’s currently going through over on Raw is just a symptom of the fact that he’s phasing out of being a full-time wrestler (and hasn’t really been a full-time wrestler for a couple of years now.
In addition to his WWE responsibilities, his tireless charity work, his role as a reality TV star and television producer, and his endless stream of movies, he’s remaining high-profile by hosting awards shows and officiating weddings. Why, he probably barely has any time at all for his true love: cars.
If you weren’t aware, Cena is a massive car geek and collector, particularly when it comes to American muscle cars. Last year, word got out that the Ford Motor Company is suing Cena because he resold a one-of-a-kind car for a profit less than a month after buying it, despite the fact that he had signed an agreement not to resell the car for at least two years.
“You can’t sue me.”
My tort is now.
Check your contract boy, I sold it now.
Ford Muscle (Car) Shuffle
Leave it to the courts to decide if Cena’s properly sold something.
/thread
shame on you Bill, for limiting Cena’s insult to the PG era and completely disregarding his Ruthless Aggression era rap gimmick.
Not sure about the loyalty and respect, but he’s sure got the hustle goin’ on.
(+1s all around for the thread)