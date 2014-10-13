John Cena Is Making His Triumphant Return To The Rap Game With Wiz Khalifa On The ‘WWE 2K15’ Soundtrack

If you’re the type of gamer who doesn’t immediately go to the options screen and turn down the menu music volume, perhaps you’ll be interested in the ‘WWE 2K15’ soundtrack, available October 21. It features tracks from WWE-friendly artists you might expect (Flo Rida!), as well as the return of the hottest MC in the game.
Yep, that’s right. It’s WWE 2005, baby, as Wiz Khalifa pulls double duty carrying the Dr. Of Thuganomics John Cena through two new songs, ‘Breaks’ and ‘All Day.’ I know what you’re thinking. It’s been a while since Cena’s 2005 classic You Can’t See Me, but he’s been in the lab with a pen and a pad perfecting his flow, right?
You’ll be happy to know that Cena has not gotten any better at rapping.
iTunes has preview clips of Cena’s contributions to both songs, and they’re amazing in that WWE Originals kind of way. In ‘All Day,’ Cena drops lines like, “We all day, fam!/Hotter than a sauna.” ‘Breaks’ is even better, with Cena bragging about his possessions and talking up his shoes, currently available at K-Mart. What’s Bumpy Knuckles up to these days? Can he jump in here and save this?
Regardless, nothing on the ‘WWE 2K15’ soundtrack can touch the best wrestling game song of all time:
Di-diggity dog!
SockO!
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
I’m going to buy this soundtrack at the SMACKDOOOOOOOOOWN MALL.
+1
I’ve probably listened to a thousand hours of that song, considering all the time I put in to CAW’s. That reminds me, this Kevin Steen/Dean Ambrose cage match isn’t going to play itself.
Wow the No Mercy soundtrack just took me right back… damn
Who the fuck keeps on giving Wiz Khalifah a job, there’s Lupe Fiasco, Hopsin, Childish Gambino, Tech N9ne, Masta Artisan, etc. etc. give these rappers all your money.
No, I’d just want them to be given rapping jobs and Wiz Khalifah to go leave.
hahahahaha
Hopsin
hahahahahaha
Pittsburgh Represent
Yep. Fuck no talent Khalifa, whoever decided to pass this moron the torch was tripping hard.
We about to get schooled in the art of thuganomics.
It’s a shame that wwe changed their identity. What about Saliva? What about P.O.D? What about Creed?
What about Raven?
WHAT ABOUT RAVEN?
I’m more of a hip hop guy but I LOVED the old SmackDown! And RAW! theme songs.. ECW too!!
What about Nickleback!
Papa Roach!
Switchfoot
I played the iTunes previews and all I got was Wiz.
you have to listen to them for more than a few seconds
That’s a lot to ask of a guy listening to Wiz Khalifa, Brandon.
lol slider
But seriously, I listened until it faded out and got no John Cena.
I’m not sure if I should be glad or sad.
If only the real John Cena faded out as well :(
youtube.com/watch?v=36HlEK2Ilgc
youtube.com/watch?v=7FbxdXicJBU
Have fun
I bet Cena rhymes poop with poop.
Hey man, Cena’s rap album in 2005 was really fun. Don’t be dissin’ it. And to be honest, his lyrics were on par with a lot of the god awful hip hop that was being produced for the mainstream.
If you think that John Cena’s Rap was good, I’M AFRAID I’VE GOT SOME BAD NEWS.
Your boy’s a bad man, and we invading the streets.
Make unclever rappers scurred, they be dropping the heat.
Shocked the world, now I’m standing alone.
I flip fools like them clamshell cellular phones.
UNCLEVER.
They spelt brakes wrong
Ah memories, feels like 2000 again….. Good times.
Bumpy Knuckles is way too hard for this PG era crap
Oh come on now, Brandon. John Cena is way more decent at rapping than he should be. Bad Man was a good song!
Also, I saw Alex Navarro on Twitter talking about how the press release makes sure to note that while FLA-GA Line are on the soundtrack, John Cena had nothing to do with them.
Also there’s no way 2K would waste a good soundtrack on a WWE game. They gotta save it for basketball.
No Florida Georgia Line?
What’s better: N64 No Mercy or N64 WrestleMania 2000?
No Mercy. It came after 2000, had more moves and gear in the CAW mode, and had ladder matches.
BRING THE PAIN
I’m just glad WWE 2K15 is bringing a licensed soundtrack back to their games, even if Cena chose the songs and the majority of it is bleh. I like Royal Blood and Knife Party, though.
And by “their games”, I meant the WWE Games team and not 2K. I do have to thank 2K, though, since one of the reasons why I was excited about their purchase of the franchise was because it meant the soundtracks will be back.
Cena’s rapping isn’t great but compared to Khalifa he’s practically Company Flow.
still better than rock’s country jamboree.