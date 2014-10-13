John Cena Is Making His Triumphant Return To The Rap Game With Wiz Khalifa On The ‘WWE 2K15’ Soundtrack

If you’re the type of gamer who doesn’t immediately go to the options screen and turn down the menu music volume, perhaps you’ll be interested in the ‘WWE 2K15’ soundtrack, available October 21. It features tracks from WWE-friendly artists you might expect (Flo Rida!), as well as the return of the hottest MC in the game.

Yep, that’s right. It’s WWE 2005, baby, as Wiz Khalifa pulls double duty carrying the Dr. Of Thuganomics John Cena through two new songs, ‘Breaks’ and ‘All Day.’ I know what you’re thinking. It’s been a while since Cena’s 2005 classic You Can’t See Me, but he’s been in the lab with a pen and a pad perfecting his flow, right?

You’ll be happy to know that Cena has not gotten any better at rapping.

iTunes has preview clips of Cena’s contributions to both songs, and they’re amazing in that WWE Originals kind of way. In ‘All Day,’ Cena drops lines like, “We all day, fam!/Hotter than a sauna.” ‘Breaks’ is even better, with Cena bragging about his possessions and talking up his shoes, currently available at K-Mart. What’s Bumpy Knuckles up to these days? Can he jump in here and save this?

Regardless, nothing on the ‘WWE 2K15’ soundtrack can touch the best wrestling game song of all time: