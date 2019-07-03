John Cena Finally Got That Haircut We’ve Been Waiting For

WWE Smackdown Live

While it’s probably more accurate to call John Cena an action movie hero and cultural Renaissance man than a “WWE Superstar,” he still knows what WWE fans care about the most: that terrible haircut he’s had for most of the last year and vowed to keep until further notice.

In a positive bit of news that still doesn’t get him back into a wrestling ring any time soon (unless he’s wearing a backwards cap, I guess), Big Coif John released a video in his very skilled Mandarin Chinese to debut his new haircut, self-described as looking, “more like WWE John Cena.” Praise be to the God of the Lightning Fist!