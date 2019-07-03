John Cena Finally Got That Haircut We’ve Been Waiting For

While it’s probably more accurate to call John Cena an action movie hero and cultural Renaissance man than a “WWE Superstar,” he still knows what WWE fans care about the most: that terrible haircut he’s had for most of the last year and vowed to keep until further notice.

In a positive bit of news that still doesn’t get him back into a wrestling ring any time soon (unless he’s wearing a backwards cap, I guess), Big Coif John released a video in his very skilled Mandarin Chinese to debut his new haircut, self-described as looking, “more like WWE John Cena.” Praise be to the God of the Lightning Fist!

