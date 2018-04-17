John Cena Reportedly ‘Ruined’ His Relationship With Nikki Bella Before Their Breakup

04.17.18

E!

I’ll be perfectly honest with you: we here at With Spandex HQ are still reeling from the news that John Cena and Nikki Bella have called an end to their relationship after six years, seven seasons of Total Divas, soon to be three seasons of Total Bellas, and one of the most-publicized marriage proposals this side of a Bachelor finale.

The timing of them announcing their breakup is liiiiiiightly suspect, as the news breaks just about a month before the Total Bellas season 3 premiere on May 20. And of course, a massive part of the third season of the reality show has been hyped as Cena and Bella having some intense relationship issues, and seemingly pondering calling the whole thing off.

