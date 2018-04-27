It’s been a couple days since we’ve provided you with an update on the breakup between John Cena and Nikki Bella — which will apparently be chronicled in full on the upcoming third season of Total Bellas. That means there’s a whole new batch of things that the involved parties are saying, including some choice quotes by Cena himself.

When we last left our heroes(?), Brie Bella insisted that she is still very close to Cena and still loves and supports both him and her sister despite the breakup. We also heard from a source that Nikki is the one who initiated the breakup, which has left Cena “a mess.”

Cena walked the red carpet at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week, and as such, he had to field questions about his breakup from every entertainment reporter in the world. He spoke to both Access and TMZ and gave different quotes about how this breakup bites the big one.