YouTube

The breakup between John Cena and Nikki Bella is still being felt, and will continue to be felt, and now it seems as thought that may be partially by design.

Allow me to clarify: I am not suggesting that we know for a fact that this breakup isn’t entirely on the level, or is merely a storyline, or any other such conspiracy theory (although it is always in the realm of possibility). I’m merely saying that however “real” the split of the WWE mega-couple may be, we now have confirmation that the companies will at least in some way be benefitting from the breakup.

Ever since the season three trailer for Total Bellas dropped, way back in January(!), we’ve known that there is SOME drama happening involving Cena and Nikki, and whether they want to continue on as a couple.