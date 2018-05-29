Facebook

Velveteen Dream’s rise from Tough Enough standout to one of WWE’s brightest young stars has been swift. After jumping to the company with some independent work on his resume, Dream has spent the last two years developing his absolutely ridiculous in-ring workrate to match his wild, Prince-esque persona. At just 22 years old, Dream may have the highest ceiling of anyone on the roster.

Despite the glowing universal praise for Dream, some have questioned if and how his character could transition to the main roster. Would he be lumped as a Goldust-type character with better athleticism, or could he take what he’s developed and continue breaking through the proverbial glass ceiling?

Look no further than John Cena to quell whatever doubts any may have on how he could transition from NXT to WWE during a recent Q&A session at Mega Con Orlando.