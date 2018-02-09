John Cena Helped A Fan Out With A One-Of-A-Kind Promposal

Facebook

If there’s anyone in the world who’s even marginally aware of who John Cena is, they probably know that one of his defining characteristics is helping out as many fans as possible, whenever possible. He’s blown away the record for most Make-A-Wish wishes granted, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his charity work.

So when Emily Blank, a student helper in a special needs class, needed to ask a big WWE fan to prom, she knew just who to reach out to.