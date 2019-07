WWE Promotional Image

If appearances from everyone from a 24/7 Championship-bound Mick Foley and The Boogeyman wasn’t enough to get you to tune into Monday night’s Raw reunion edition of WWE TV, Post Wrestling is reporting that another big name has just been added for final sell.

Per the site, Master of the Lightning Fist and comedy fire fighter John Cena will be making his first live appearance on WWE television since bringing back the Master of Thuganomics to musically shade Elias at WrestleMania 35.