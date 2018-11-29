John Cena Will Receive An Award From Sports Illustrated

John Cena has received his share of accolades in his years as a wrestler, including 16 reigns as WWE Champion. Now that he’s transitioning out of the wrestling business (although I’m sure we’ll see him again in time for WrestleMania), he’s receiving a new honor for the work that may go down as the greatest part of his legacy.
Sports Illustrated has selected Cena as the 2018 recipient of the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for philanthropy. SI Executive Editor Stephen Cannella, who was part of the committee that picked Cena, explains:
From his unparalleled work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to his support for a wide range of causes ranging from activism for military families to cancer research, John has made personal outreach and generosity of time and spirit his calling cards. He might just be the most charitable person in sports, and his dedication to philanthropy richly reflects the spirit of the Ali Legacy Award.
