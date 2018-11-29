John Cena Will Receive An Award From Sports Illustrated

E!

John Cena has received his share of accolades in his years as a wrestler, including 16 reigns as WWE Champion. Now that he’s transitioning out of the wrestling business (although I’m sure we’ll see him again in time for WrestleMania), he’s receiving a new honor for the work that may go down as the greatest part of his legacy.

Sports Illustrated has selected Cena as the 2018 recipient of the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for philanthropy. SI Executive Editor Stephen Cannella, who was part of the committee that picked Cena, explains: