John Cena Finally Challenged The Undertaker To A WrestleMania Match

John Cena’s road to WrestleMania has been the subject of the past couple of months of WWE television. Somewhat ludicrously, the storyline has been that Cena’s only paths to the biggest show of the year would be if he could earn a title shot or capture a title and defend it.
He came up short at the Royal Rumble, then he came up short at Elimination Chamber, and most recently he came up short on Sunday at Fastlane.
Reportedly, the plan all along has been for Cena to finally face off against the seemingly-retired Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, although we had to wait all the way until Monday’s episode of WWE Raw to get to the fireworks factory … kind of.
NONONONONONONONONONONONO
+1
Puuuuuuuuuuuuuke
This should’ve happened four, five years ago. I’m indifferent to it now. Maybe they suck me in with the build but I’m not counting on that.
Not very?
Just let him be retired
Taker’s match against Roman last year was hard to watch, he was so slow and I was happy he retired after. Well I don’t know anymore what to say, just why…
I know Mania is coming up fast and all, but is there any hope this is just part of his “no road to Wrestlemania” story and Taker will not accept? Please?
Taker: RIP… leave it alone, Jern.
Not excited in the least. What’s Taker gonna do this year? Leave the ring completely naked?
Nobody wants to see this.