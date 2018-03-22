Nobody Tell Nikki Bella, But John Cena May Have Changed His Stance On Having Kids

If you’ve watched even one episode of Total Divas or Total Bellas, it’s likely that you’ve encountered a scene where John Cena loudly insists that he doesn’t want to have kids and will never want to have kids, possibly while Nikki Bella cries. This is not to say that Cena is some sort of jerk, but it’s sort of a longstanding storyline and character trait of his.

But of course, Cena also long swore he would never want to get married again, either, and that all changed when he proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 33. Now he might be having second thoughts about that other thing, and it may have something to do with an R-rated comedy in which Cena butt-chugs.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, which is like Good Morning America, but you gotta know what a crumpet is to understand it, Cena revealed that he cried the last time he left Nikki at home (which I presume was before going overseas to do this interview), and that hey, maybe he’s thinking differently about having kids after playing a dad in Blockers.

