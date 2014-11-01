John Cena Was Ron Burgundy For Halloween, And Nikki Bella Was Tits McGee

I’M IN A GLASS CASE OF NOT SELLING EMOTION!
John Cena has been crowned the New King Of Comedy by Hollywood’s funny illuminati, so it makes sense he’d apply that to his Halloween costume. Here’s John as Ron Burgundy doing quotes from Anchorman alongside Nikki Bella.
Unless The Rock dressed as Alan from The Hangover, this wins pro wrestling Halloween.
It’s a good costume. And hey, he’s already mastered a different aspect of the character:
She’s actually got it pretty spot on.
OMLOLG.
The line you “You stay classy, planet Earth.” Way to go, Jern…
Given that the launch of his career was based on a Halloween costume I hope that this means he is entering a new era where he is managed by an adorable little dog who can eat an entire wheel of cheese.
Is 2nd place Grandma Bayley?
[instagram.com]
Grandma Bayley doesn’t enter the competition because that’s just not fair for anyone else as Bayley is in a class of her own closer to everybody’s hearts than most others!
I’d let her serve me her cookies! (did that come across as sexual, cause that’s what I was going for. Cause, you know, the the cookies are innuendo for some of her body parts… and… and… (sign))
Definitely the creepiest costume i saw this Halloween!
Johnny…
R Kelly- Cookie.
Watch the video. You wont be disappointed.
Haha, thanks. I never knew me and R. Kelly had so much in common.
(dang, I hope nobody hacks my phone)
The sad thing is that Grandma Bayley would probably be legit “sexier” than anything in the Divas Battle Royal on Smackdown.
Also, I love how I (and I guess everyone else) just gravitated straight to Bayley instead of the knuckle-biting inducer that is Paige.
I was at the Suns game and Daniel and Brie were Where’s Waldo and…Waldette? And Summer Rae was next to them dressed as Summer Rae.
Wanda, I think.
They can’t afford to be going to Suns games! They’re on a very fixed income!
As a devoted, heartbroken and bitter lifetime Orioles fan, and my baseball fandom takes precedence over my prowres fandom, I don’t think I can like Daniel Bryan anymore. Goddamned Judas Goat.
DANIEL BRYAN IS A SUNS FAN.
LET ME HAVE THIS YOU GUYS
@TBo
Not gonna lie, I laughed…