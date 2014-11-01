John Cena Was Ron Burgundy For Halloween, And Nikki Bella Was Tits McGee

11.01.14 17 Comments

I’M IN A GLASS CASE OF NOT SELLING EMOTION!

John Cena has been crowned the New King Of Comedy by Hollywood’s funny illuminati, so it makes sense he’d apply that to his Halloween costume. Here’s John as Ron Burgundy doing quotes from Anchorman alongside Nikki Bella.

Unless The Rock dressed as Alan from The Hangover, this wins pro wrestling Halloween.

It’s a good costume. And hey, he’s already mastered a different aspect of the character:

