John Cena Explained Why He Can’t Wrestle While Making Movies

John Cena has become such a big star in the WWE that it seems he’s rarely actually in the WWE anymore. If he’s not hosting the Today Show, he’s filming a movie like the upcoming Transformers spin-off/reboot Bumblebee. It can be frustrating for wrestling fans when a star never seems to have time to actually wrestle match anymore. Cena in particular has been pretty forthright about his evolving career, and in a recent interview with ESPN (with thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcription), he explains that when it comes to stepping foot in the ring, it’s just not up to him. You can’t wrestle while you’re making a movie, because too many other people are depending on your body working and your face not getting rearranged.