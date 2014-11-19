John Cena’s Foot Locker Commercial Defending Fake Sports Is Actually Funny

Non-wrestler John Cena continues to be my most favorite auxiliary WWE character. First, he’s on Total Divas playing a totally unrealistic Zen master who studies Chinese and faux-prays that his girlfriend’s eggs dry up and render her unable to procreate. Amy Poehler apparently thinks he’s funny. And now he’s even knocking Foot Locker commercials out of the park. Here he’s wink wink nudge nudging about how fake things are still cool and entertaining and somewhere Jim Ross is flipping over a table and talking about how the business is dead.
This also makes me think of the time Cesaro became a momma joke guy on Raw and was all “where did you get your shoes, K-Mart?” which is my favorite moment of the year. R.I.P. to the K-Mart shoes.
Damn it. His disgusted hand wave actually got a laugh out of me.
I hate myself for enjoying that as much as I did.
Ain’t nothin’ wrong with Kmart shoes. They light up and have Spiderman on them just like Wal-Mart shoes.
I know that we hate Jern Cena, but actual Cena seems to have pretty good comedic timing.
I’ve been saying this for awhile. Everyone’s all “Cena in a comedy movie?!? THAT’S RICH!” but when you have legit professional comedians like Apatow and Poehler backing the guy you gotta at least give him a chance. With real writers I think he could probably kill it.
At least more than his midget stunt double, Mark Wahlberg.
Let’s not forget the editors, thank you.
His old web series Five Questions With The Champ proved he can be legit funny when he’s being himself.
The Pacquiao one had me rolling too. “He’s going to pight me?!”
apparently when you stab a Cena Voodoo doll in the head he just stars in movies and commercials. But if that keeps him off WWE TV I’ll take it.
Okay, I must admit, that was really funny
The hand wave sealed it. Well done.
Good ol’ K-Mart. I got a slushie from there when I was a little kid and it had this freaky muscled out dude w crazy facepaint on it. Apparently his name was Ultimate Warrior and the rest is history.
Foot Locker is going to no-sell a ton of sneakers.
Shoulder blocking the competition into a faux submission move.
I found out today that my dog’s kidneys are failing and we are going to have to put him down.
This video actually made me chuckle. I needed that. Thanks, David D.
Sorry to hear that. Recently had a pet for 15 years pass away. Hope you feel better.
I’m sorry for your loss.
Credit where credit is due; Cena can be funny if done right, and this was done right. Also, sassy “You Can’t See Me” taunt needs to be a thing
I’m kind of upset that good marketing is so hard to find. All of those videos were great.
Wrestling isn’t fake. Sports entertainment is, though. >_>
Shocked Vinny Mac didn’t throw a fit and demand the commercial be changed or he be given creative control, but I guess the Foot Locker people have more money than he does, or something.
I’d like to say that Cena finding success outside the ring means he’ll be out of our hair soon, but Cena as a part-time wrestler would be so annoying and eye roll-inducing. Think of how the Rock is now, and then imagine Cena sitting on his shoulders.
The funniest part is thanks to Cena’s ever changing collection of shirts, you can pinpoint the exact time when this commercial was filmed.
“…and somewhere Jim Ross is flipping over a table and talking about how the business is dead.”
Anybody who listens to The Ross Report knows how true that is.
This would be funny if it wasn’t for the lame “oh, like wrestling” moment, A.K.A. “let’s explain the joke because people are too dumb to get it” part.
I understand your point… but without that, there’s no defensive “You can’t see me” taunt at the end.. which may be the best part..
this almost ruined it (I mean it pissed me off for quarter of a moment), but they recovered nicely.
I actually liked that ending because it allowed for Cena to act like he was going to kill the two guys.
The Tim Duncan one is great too. “I just knocked over a plant celebrating.” *gently places plant on its side*
