John Cena’s Heel Turn Is Finally About To Happen (In A Tina Fey Movie)

After 11 years as the corny, nigh-invulnerable, Osama Bin Laden death-announcing, square-jawed and hairless faux Marine face of the WWE, champion John Cena is finally about to be a bad guy.
The problem is that he’s doing it for a movie, and the only babyfaces around to stop him are Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Not that I wouldn’t want to see Cena put Tina Fey through a table with an Attitude Adjustment and bury Poehler under a bunch of prop stage equipment, I’m just saying.
Wrestler John Cena will play the villain in The Nest, the previously reported Tina Fey-Amy Poehler comedy that also stars Ike Barinholtz, John Leguizamo, Maya Rudolph, and James Brolin. The Cenation leader has long been a WWE hero, but here he’ll put on the black hat to antagonize Fey and Poehler’s estranged sisters, who throw one last party at their parents’ old house.
The Nest isn’t Cena’s first acting role, thankfully. He starred in 2006’s The Marine, 2009’s 12 Rounds, 2010’s Legendary, and even tried comedy as Fred’s dad in all three Fred movies. He’s also currently filming Trainwreck, the new Amy Schumer movie directed by Judd Apatow.
Cena should be great in that Apatow film. He’s used to being on 3-hour shows.
So far, Cena’s feature film roles haven’t asked him to stray too far away from his WWE character. To date he’s played a marine, a wrestling coach, a police officer, a different police officer, and an animated version of himself that hangs out with Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones. He was also YouTube celebrity Fred’s dad in the critically acclaimed Fred films. Note: Fred’s dad is just John Cena wearing a bunch of John Cena merchandise.
I really hope the movie ends with Cena’s character calmly addressing everyone and pointing out how some people at this party like him and some don’t, and how that’s okay.
Holy shit that annoying creature Fred that Cracked makes fun of made movies with John Cena and the world didn’t collapse into a black hole of suck? How the fuck did that happen?
It did, we’re stuck on the event horizon like Kevin Sorbo in Andromeda.
How do you think Cena’s been the same guy for 10 years now?
i got stuck watching the first fred with my little sister and when cena came on screen i laughed so hard despite feeling like my heart had been microwaved on high. I think it was a stockholm laugh.
Will there be ODDS?
There’s going to be a numbers game, and his character’s name will be JACK!, which he will constantly say because he will be Hodor.
So he’s playing a bad witch in Hocus Pocus 2?
isn’t john cena just mahky mahk with more muscles? and better acting abilities?
Forget this noise! Renee got promoted to Superstars commentary full time!!!
If someone is commentating poorly and asking the same wrestler the same bad questions over and over again but no one watches, does it make a sound?
Haven’t gon from uber excited to extremely disappointed all day.. thanks Brandon
Wasn’t it Rock that announced Bin Laden’s death?… “WE GOT HIM!”
And apparently AV Club also though The Reunion was so bad it didn’t need to be mentioned lol
I think Rocky said something about it on the internets, but it was Cena on WWE TV.
I actually liked The Reunion. I also hate myself.
His role as a tweener on Psych was a stepping stone.
Oh yeah, that was good shit.
If anyone remembers the show from a few years ago, Cena played a villain in the Cartoon Network show Generator Rex. His character was a bounty hunter named Hunter Cain.
He wasn’t getting much babyface heat from me in Legendary. Dude was an alcoholic, who completely neglected his brother.
I have a sneaking suspicion you won’t see this get much coverage from the WWE hype machine.
You won’t even need to watch the movie. Just watch the last 5 minutes, where John Cena recaps everything.
Cena will no-sell the All Is Lost Moment
you know… i didn’t hate 12 Rounds
John Cena is probably so sick of playing a face that he will put together the greatest acting performance ever just because its different.
The Rock was the one that announced Osama’s death, Brandon. Are you actually making these mistakes or are you doing this just to spite me??
I thought the Rock tweeted about it and Cena actually announced it on a WWE show?
Rock announced it on Twitter and on the show. It was a Rock-themed Raw in honor of his birthday so he was front-and-center the whole night.
Nope. Cena announced it. [www.youtube.com]
That didn’t air on the show. Rock made the announcement live on Raw.
It seems that good comedy has been compromised to a permanent end.
Cena goes from the ring to the big screen: from “You Can’t See Me!” to “Really, Do You Want To See This?”