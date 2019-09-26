John Morrison Is Reportedly Bringing Slamtown Back To WWE

A former WWE Superstar who has become an even more mainstream wrestling star since leaving the company is now apparently coming back into the fold. John Hennigan won the third season of Tough Enough in 2002, and debuted on Raw as John Morrison in WWE, where he held the IC Title three times and was also a Tag Team Champion alongside both the Miz and Joey Mercury. He left WWE in 2011 and became a star in Mexico’s AAA, as well as Lucha Underground, where he was known as Johnny Mundo. In 2017, he joined Impact Wrestling under the name Johnny Impact, and went on to become one of their top stars over the next couple of years. His final date with Impact was this year’s Slammiversary PPV, where he lost a championship rematch to Rich Swann.