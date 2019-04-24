NXT Champion Johnny Gargano Threw Out The First Pitch And Pinned A Giant Hot Dog In Cleveland

04.24.19 1 hour ago

WWE Network

... to Cleveland!

It’s been a good month for Johnny Gargano. He won the NXT Championship in a 2-out-of-3 falls match with Adam Cole on the best show of WrestleMania weekend, and now the native Clevelander is checking off another “huge item off his childhood bucket list” by getting to throw out the first pitch before a Cleveland Indians game.

You may recognize the 2019 Indians squad as a bunch of really enthusiastic minor leaguers who’ve put a win-hating robot in charge of their bullpen. Here’s what Johnny Baseball had to say before his big moment.

He also got to “bring a championship home to Cleveland,” which is only something you get to say if you’re LeBron James or The Miz.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Indians#MLB#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSCLEVELAND INDIANSFIRST PITCHESHOT DOGSJOHNNY GARGANOMLBNXTWWEWWE NXT
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP