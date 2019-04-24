WWE Network

It’s been a good month for Johnny Gargano. He won the NXT Championship in a 2-out-of-3 falls match with Adam Cole on the best show of WrestleMania weekend, and now the native Clevelander is checking off another “huge item off his childhood bucket list” by getting to throw out the first pitch before a Cleveland Indians game.

You may recognize the 2019 Indians squad as a bunch of really enthusiastic minor leaguers who’ve put a win-hating robot in charge of their bullpen. Here’s what Johnny Baseball had to say before his big moment.

Time to put this certificate from 1995 to go use! @Indians pic.twitter.com/MEkddaZHSl — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 24, 2019

He also got to “bring a championship home to Cleveland,” which is only something you get to say if you’re LeBron James or The Miz.