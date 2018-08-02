John Hennigan (aka Johnny Impact, aka Johnny Mundo, aka Johnny Nitro, aka John Morrison) has had quite the career in pro wrestling, from being a Tough Enough winner and former Intercontinental Champion in WWE to a successful run in the indies to his more recent work on Lucha Underground and for Impact Wrestling.
In that time, he’s sustained a number of injuries, chief among them a neck injury that persisted throughout the end of his WWE run and was among the reasons he chose not to sign a new deal with WWE. However, the strangest injury in Hennigan’s career is by far his most recent one.
Hennigan posted a picture to Instagram of him in a hospital bed after he dislocated his elbow at a Muscle & Fitness photoshoot. As he says in the caption “turns out baby oil and parkour don’t mix well.”
I missed John Morrison’s time in WWE. Did he get crowd responses anything near what he’s getting in other promotions?
PARKOUR!
“turns out baby oil and parkour don’t mix well.”
I really feel like that’s something a person should already know and not have to learn from experience.
I was going to say, how do you injure yourself at a photoshoot posing and lifting relatively light weights?