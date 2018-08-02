Johnny Impact Suffered A Nasty Injury During A ‘Muscle And Fitness’ Photo Shoot

08.02.18

John Hennigan (aka Johnny Impact, aka Johnny Mundo, aka Johnny Nitro, aka John Morrison) has had quite the career in pro wrestling, from being a Tough Enough winner and former Intercontinental Champion in WWE to a successful run in the indies to his more recent work on Lucha Underground and for Impact Wrestling.

In that time, he’s sustained a number of injuries, chief among them a neck injury that persisted throughout the end of his WWE run and was among the reasons he chose not to sign a new deal with WWE. However, the strangest injury in Hennigan’s career is by far his most recent one.

Hennigan posted a picture to Instagram of him in a hospital bed after he dislocated his elbow at a Muscle & Fitness photoshoot. As he says in the caption “turns out baby oil and parkour don’t mix well.”

