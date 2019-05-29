Since he showed up at Double or Nothing on Saturday, big announcements about Jon Moxley‘s wrestling career have just kept coming. We learned his arrival in New Japan Pro Wrestling had been teased for about a month and that his first match there will be for Juice Robinson’s United States Championship. Last night, All Elite Wrestling, where Moxley will work full-time come the fall, revealed who the former Dean Ambrose‘s first opponent will be in their promotion: Joey Janela.
Jon Moxley’s First AEW Match Has Been Announced
Emily Pratt 05.29.19 3 hours ago
