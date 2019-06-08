Jon Moxley Says Triple H ‘Buying The Indies’ For NXT Was A Bad Idea

It’s been a busy few weeks for the artist formerly known as Dean Ambrose. He showed up at the end of Double or Nothing to attack Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, had his first All Elite Wrestling match announced, and popped over to Japan long enough to win the IWGP United States Championship from Juice Robinson. Not to mention a Talk Is Jericho appearance people are still talking about.
In his latest interview with 25 Years Later, Jon Moxley talked about his time in WWE developmental and the mistakes that Triple H is making by, as we’ve put it in the past, signing everyone and keeping them forever.
“I never thought of that until you just said it but its amazing. I thought it was a bad idea when Hunter started buying the indies. You had Seth and me, along with Joey Mercury and we were able to sneak in a few key guys like Luke Harper, Neville and Cesaro. Once I was on the main roster and NXT started, which I wasn’t a part of, every week Triple H was taking an Instagram selfie with some indie guy. I don’t know if he was trying to make himself look cool and get some indie cred or what, or make NXT cool. He basically started buying the indies. I remember thinking that it might not be a good idea. Then where are all of these good ideas going to come from? If they signed Daniel Bryan at 21, he never would’ve become Bryan Danielson and you never would’ve had WrestleMania 30. If they signed Punk before he really became CM Punk, he never would’ve done what he did. If they signed me at 21, I never would’ve become anything good. I had to develop first before getting brought in.”