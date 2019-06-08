Jon Moxley Says Triple H ‘Buying The Indies’ For NXT Was A Bad Idea

YouTube

It’s been a busy few weeks for the artist formerly known as Dean Ambrose. He showed up at the end of Double or Nothing to attack Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, had his first All Elite Wrestling match announced, and popped over to Japan long enough to win the IWGP United States Championship from Juice Robinson. Not to mention a Talk Is Jericho appearance people are still talking about.

In his latest interview with 25 Years Later, Jon Moxley talked about his time in WWE developmental and the mistakes that Triple H is making by, as we’ve put it in the past, signing everyone and keeping them forever.