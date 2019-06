WWE

John Cena, star of screen and squared circle, recently gave an insightful answer about who he thinks will be the next top guy in WWE; there won’t be one!

While promoting his new children’s book, Elbow Grease, at BookCon, , Cena talked about one way WWE is changing is that, because they’re trying to appeal to a much wider range of people than in the past, there’s no natural pick for “the next John Cena”: