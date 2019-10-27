Jordan Myles Is Taking WWE To Task Over A Questionable T-Shirt Design

Jordan Myles, previously known as ACH on the indies, arrived at NXT with great promise. He won the NXT Breakout Tournament this Summer, defeating Cameron Grimes in the finals. That gave him a shot at Adam Cole’s NXT Championship, and while he obviously lost, just getting the opportunity was a big deal for someone as early in his NXT career as Myles. Unfortunately, that title match was the last we saw of Myles on NXT TV, and now it’s clear that his relationship with WWE is not in great shape.

Last night and then again this morning, Jordan Myles tweeted an image of what was intended to be his first NXT T-shirt design, tagging both Triple H and Vince McMahon in the second tweet.

I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I’m not sorry for anything I say or do. Representation is important. If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH “vision” of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter. pic.twitter.com/S6Gtg9e4lP — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019

As Myles and others on Twitter have pointed out, the combination of a black shirt, red lips, and white teeth is extremely reminiscent of racist blackface and “Sambo” imagery used to denigrate African Americans in the past.