Jose Canseco Is Making His Pro Wrestling Debut In Oklahoma

If 49-year old non-wrestler Shane McMahon can win a tournament naming him the “best in the world,” and 54-year old Undertaker can face 52-year old Bill Goldberg in a terrible main event in Saudi Arabia, why can’t 55-year old non-wrestler Jose Canseco take the wrestling world by storm as its top Rated Rookie?

Last year we told you about how 30/30 Club member and Lonely Island topic Jose Canseco had “signed a contract” with World Class Revolution in rural Oklahoma with the intent of becoming a pro wrestler. It looks like that year of what we can only assume to be intensive training has paid off, because Parkway Jose is set to make his official pro wrestling debut at the delightfully named OklaMania featuring OklaCon: A Celebration of Oklahoma. Needs more Oklahoma!