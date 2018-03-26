Watch Wrestling Legend Jushin Thunder Liger Destroy Us At Ping Pong

Pro Wrestling Editor
03.26.18

Legendary wrestler Jushin Thunder Liger brought junior heavyweight wrestling to prominence in WCW at SuperBrawl II, competed in a shopping mall on the first episode of Nitro and unleashed his inner demon to fight the Great Muta, but last week he faced his greatest challenge to date: two wrestling dorks with a ping pong table.

Ahead of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s incredible Strong Style Evolved event in Long Beach (where he was supposed to face Rey Mysterio Jr., but ended up taking on Will Ospreay), the “Beast God” stopped by the UPROXX studios to answer some questions about his illustrious three decades-plus career and battle Bill and myself in a high stakes game of table tennis. He talks about his favorite wrestlers, favorite opponents, best matches, New Japan’s expansion to the United States, Katsuyori Shibata coaching students at the new LA dojo, and … you know, you should’ve already clicked the video by now. We are playing ping pong with Jushin Thunder Liger.

It’s safe to say we’re never topping this. We had a good run.

Make sure you’re checking out our increase in New Japan coverage, you’re following them on Twitter, and that you’re preparing your own ping pong skills should one of the most legendary pro wrestlers ever decides to challenge you.

AXS TV PR

Around The Web

TAGSJushin LigerJUSHIN THUNDER LIGERNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWPING PONG

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP