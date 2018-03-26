Watch Wrestling Legend Jushin Thunder Liger Destroy Us At Ping Pong

Legendary wrestler Jushin Thunder Liger brought junior heavyweight wrestling to prominence in WCW at SuperBrawl II, competed in a shopping mall on the first episode of Nitro and unleashed his inner demon to fight the Great Muta, but last week he faced his greatest challenge to date: two wrestling dorks with a ping pong table.

Ahead of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s incredible Strong Style Evolved event in Long Beach (where he was supposed to face Rey Mysterio Jr., but ended up taking on Will Ospreay), the “Beast God” stopped by the UPROXX studios to answer some questions about his illustrious three decades-plus career and battle Bill and myself in a high stakes game of table tennis. He talks about his favorite wrestlers, favorite opponents, best matches, New Japan’s expansion to the United States, Katsuyori Shibata coaching students at the new LA dojo, and … you know, you should’ve already clicked the video by now. We are playing ping pong with Jushin Thunder Liger.

It’s safe to say we’re never topping this. We had a good run.

