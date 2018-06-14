Jushin Thunder Liger Threw The First Pitch At A Baseball Game And Violence Ensued

06.14.18 31 mins ago 2 Comments

Fighters PR

Jushin Thunder Liger, wrestling legend and defeater of With Spandex writers at ping pong, appeared at a Nippon-Ham Fighters vs. Hanshin Tigers baseball game last night to throw a first pitch. The Beast God recently cultivated mass and competed in a six man tag match at New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Dominion. He, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Rey Mysterio faced the Bullet Club’s Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and Cody, and Liger had to be saved from a post-match beatdown at the hands of the American Nightmare.

You’d think after that the 11 time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion might want to take it easy, but the situation at the baseball game quickly escalated to one that would be more at home in the squared circle than a baseball diamond.

Liger beaned Nippon Ham mascot Frep the Fox with his pitch, and Frep rushed the mound. When Liger didn’t back down, Tigers mascot To Lucky made like a Monday Night Raw GM (if GMs also officiated) and turned the brawl into a pro wrestling match. The confident Frep wasn’t ready for what hit up. Or Romero Specialed him.

The victorious Liger later reappeared to do the YMCA and get put in an abdominal stretch.

Jushin Thunder Liger isn’t in the WWE Hall Of Fame yet, but is now in the esteemed group of pro wrestlers who have fought mascots at sporting events along with Mark Henry, Jerry Lawler, and Buff Bagwell.

TOPICS#Baseball#Pro Wrestling
TAGSBaseballJushin LigerJUSHIN THUNDER LIGERNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWPRO WRESTLING

