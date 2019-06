WWE

Early this morning (or later tonight, depending on your understanding of Time Zones), WWE held a Live Event in Tokyo, the first of two on this tour. As you may remember, last week’s Smackdown set up a match for this show between the Kabuki Warriors and the IIconics, with the Warriors earning a title shot it they win. Also, to the amusement of many, Triple H teamed with former Bullet Club members AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.