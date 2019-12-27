Multiple performers from the Japanese wrestling scene retired or announced their retirement this week. Both Dragon Gate and Stardom are set to lose popular and skilled performers in 2020.

In women’s wrestling promotion Stardom, the twenty-two-year-old Hazuki had her last match on December 24, losing a singles match with her Oedo Tai stablemate Natsuko Tora. Later on the same show, faction leader Kagetsu failed to win the World of Stardom Championship from Mayu Iwatani, and her impending retirement was announced soon after. Kagetsu is twenty-seven years old and has been wrestling since 2008, when she dropped out of school to pursue pro wrestling and started training with Meiko Satomura. Her last match will be on January 26, 2020.

Now on https://t.co/q8dHnF58vW from Year End Climax at Korakuen Hall! Mayu Iwatani defends the World of Stardom title against her biggest rival, Kagetsu! pic.twitter.com/LBrvItev1o — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 27, 2019

Speculation abounds as to why these two retired, especially since Hazuki and Kagetsu are friends and retired in such quick succession. The simplest explanation for Kagetsu is a history of neck issues, but there are rumors connected to her position as the Stardom dojo’s head trainer, Bushiroad’s purchase of the company, and confusion around the Stardom hiring former Ice Ribbon wrestler Giulia around the time the joshi promotion’s acquisition by Bushiroad was announced.