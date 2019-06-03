Kairi Sane Credits Io Shirai With Helping Her Through A Medical Emergency

WWE

It wasn’t that long ago that Kairi Sane and Io Shirai, the Sky Pirates, were the most exciting women’s tag team in NXT, and we were all expecting them to challenge Sasha and Bayley for the Women’s Tag Titles soon after WrestleMania. Then, of course, the IIconics won the titles, Sasha left, Kairi got called up to join a different tag team, and Io got in touch with her violent side as a singles wrestler. None of that changes the fact that Kairi and Io are best friends in real life and have been for years. On social media this weekend, Kairi told a story of how much that friendship means to her.