Kalisto Pulled Off An Upset To Win His Second United States Championship At The Royal Rumble

Kalisto is the United States Champion (again). After dropping the title to Alberto Del Rio on Smackdown a few weeks ago due to League of Nations shenanigans, Kalisto got a rematch at the Rumble, and managed to take down Del Rio to win the U.S. Title for the second time in a month.
He won the title by hitting Del Rio with a hurricanrana into the top turnbuckle and then executing his second Salida del Sol of the match. Seeing as how WWE kind of controversially took the title off of Kalisto after one day earlier this month, here’s to hoping he has a nice, long run as the U.S. Champ.
Maffew is gonna have a whole episode out of this match
Yeah, that match did not go well. That’s just how it goes sometimes, I guess. Still, it had to suck for Kalisto to get a title win on a PPV, only for the match to be a mess.
“Do you believe now in making the impossible possible?” – Byron Saxton
By the impossible, of course, Saxton means having something happen that also happened one week ago. Or is it the possibimpible?
When he fell straight down on the top of his head. Eesh.
So he loses to Del Rio tonight, right?