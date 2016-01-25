Kalisto Pulled Off An Upset To Win His Second United States Championship At The Royal Rumble

Kalisto is the United States Champion (again). After dropping the title to Alberto Del Rio on Smackdown a few weeks ago due to League of Nations shenanigans, Kalisto got a rematch at the Rumble, and managed to take down Del Rio to win the U.S. Title for the second time in a month.

He won the title by hitting Del Rio with a hurricanrana into the top turnbuckle and then executing his second Salida del Sol of the match. Seeing as how WWE kind of controversially took the title off of Kalisto after one day earlier this month, here’s to hoping he has a nice, long run as the U.S. Champ.

