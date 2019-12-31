Kalisto Is The Latest WWE Superstar To Be Injured At A Live Event

While cake was being thrown and sordid affairs revealed on Raw last night in Hartford, Connecticut, WWE’s Smackdown crew was running a house show on the other side of the country in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the injury bug struck again — but unlike Randy Orton’s worked injury from a house show over the weekend, this one looks to be legit.

According to Wrestling Inc via a source inside the arena, WWE Superstar and Lucha House Party member Kalisto was injured during a tag team match against the Revival. While no definitive injury has been confirmed yet, it is speculated that the former U.S. champion injured his shoulder during the match, which was ended prematurely when the referee threw up an ‘X’ with his arms to indicate a real injury. Kalisto was then pinned immediately by a member of the Revival to end the match. Even though Lucha House Party lost, their music played initially, furthering the notion that the injury was unplanned and the match ending was changed on the fly. You can see photos from the live event below:

Good pal and friend of the podcast, Qwegg from Cali, sent this to us. From a house show, it looks like Kalisto got injured. “Revival hit a quick pin and then the wrong music played, ref threw up the x.” #WWE pic.twitter.com/xesRsgRelf — Offended Podcast (@OffendedPod) December 31, 2019

We wish Kalisto a speedy recovery, and we will update the With Spandex Universe on his injury when we know more.