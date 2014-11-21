Here’s The Story Of Kamala Pulling A Gun On Andre The Giant After A Match

#Pro Wrestling #WWE
11.21.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

Full disclosure: my first significant girlfriend is Kamala’s niece or something like that. She didn’t look like him, but still.

*waits for jokes to end*

You done?

No?

I’ll be here when you’re done.

Ready?

Okay, the good folks over at Bleacher Report did a fascinating documentary on the Ugandan Giant from Mississippi and I wish it were 90 minutes longer. We get stories of Kamala’s origin (hint: it’s sort of racist), his health issues and a real life fistfight that led to him pulling his gun out on Andre The Giant. Watch. Then watch again. Then slap your tummy just because.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSANDRE THE GIANTKamalaPRO WRESTLINGWWEWWF

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP