Here’s The Story Of Kamala Pulling A Gun On Andre The Giant After A Match

Full disclosure: my first significant girlfriend is Kamala’s niece or something like that. She didn’t look like him, but still.

*waits for jokes to end*

You done?

No?

I’ll be here when you’re done.

Ready?

Okay, the good folks over at Bleacher Report did a fascinating documentary on the Ugandan Giant from Mississippi and I wish it were 90 minutes longer. We get stories of Kamala’s origin (hint: it’s sort of racist), his health issues and a real life fistfight that led to him pulling his gun out on Andre The Giant. Watch. Then watch again. Then slap your tummy just because.