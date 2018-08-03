WWE’s Kane Is Now Seriously The Mayor Of Knox County, Tennessee

Hey, remember that time when Kane decided to take off his mask, slap on a suit, get past the whole “The Devil’s Favorite Demon” thing, and run for mayor of Knox Count, Tennessee? Well guess what: The election took place on Thursday night, and the guy who once electrocuted Shane McMahon’s crotch won.
Kane — or as he’s known to the fine people of Tennessee, still Kane Glenn Jacobs — won the race fairly easily. Running as a Republican in a county that went red during the 2016 presidential election, Jacobs is believed to have comfortably beaten his opponent, Democrat Linda Haney.
I really hope one of the local stations brought in Jim Ross to officially announce him the winner.
Fuck, if he remains popular in Tennessee he should eventually run for governor
Why not?
Knox County’s pyro budget is about to be huge
Why the “seriously” in the headline? Are we forgetting a WWE Hall of Famer is sitting in the White House?
“STOP THE ELECTION! THAT DEMOCRAT HAS A FAMILY!!!”
it really is the darkest timeline
My God, for the first time in years I wish Raw was on.
Now that he’s Mayor Kane I guess he’s no longer … citizen Kane.
I hope he does a good job so we can refer to him as a … Knox Pro!
Too bad Paul Bearer isn’t here to see it.