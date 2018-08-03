WWE’s Kane Is Now Seriously The Mayor Of Knox County, Tennessee

WWE

Hey, remember that time when Kane decided to take off his mask, slap on a suit, get past the whole “The Devil’s Favorite Demon” thing, and run for mayor of Knox Count, Tennessee? Well guess what: The election took place on Thursday night, and the guy who once electrocuted Shane McMahon’s crotch won.

Kane — or as he’s known to the fine people of Tennessee, still Kane Glenn Jacobs — won the race fairly easily. Running as a Republican in a county that went red during the 2016 presidential election, Jacobs is believed to have comfortably beaten his opponent, Democrat Linda Haney.