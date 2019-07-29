Two NXT Superstars Were Injured At Separate Live Events On The Same Night

WWE

Even at its best, with all precautions taken, pro wrestling is a dangerous art, and sometimes a run of bad luck hits all at once. There were two WWE NXT house shows on Saturday night, one in Atlanta, Georgia, and one in Ft. Pierce, Florida. At each show, a female Superstar suffered an unfortunate injury in the ring. In Atlanta, Karen Q, who was teaming up with Bianca Belair to face Reina Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley, was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. Sunday morning, she tweeted a photo and an X-Ray, letting fans know she has to leave the current NXT tour, but will be back as soon as she can.