Kayla Braxton Will Host A New WWE Talk Show

WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton announced today she’s be hosting a new show for the company, and it’s one with a very social distancing-friendly format. Braxton posted on social media her new show, “The Braxton Beat,” will air live on WWE’s Instagram every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 PM Eastern. She says she’ll “be chatting with your fav superstars, celebs, fans, and more.”

The show’s first guest was Alexa Bliss, who was added to the stream remotely. Braxton and Bliss talked about topics including Bliss and Nikki Cross’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship win (Bliss wants to defend against The Iiconics), watching WrestleMania from home, and how Bliss’s pet pig, Larry Steve, recently ate a whole sleeve of bagels, and answered questions from fans. With a run time under twenty-five minutes and a format more like a video call between friends than a talk show, the first episode of The Braxton Beat turned out to be a low-key and entertaining watch.

This is the second new hosting duty WWE has given Braxton within the past year, after YouTube talk show WWE’s The Bump, which she MCs with a panel of co-hosts and guests. It’s also the latest of several relatively new WWE interview shows with FS1’s WWE Backstage, Corey Graves’ podcast After The Bell, the previously mentioned The Bump.