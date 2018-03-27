New Japan’s Kazuchika Okada Is Dying To Wrestle The Rock

#The Rock
03.27.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

YouTube

It’s good to have dreams, even when you’re not a child anymore. For Kazuchika Okada, his dream match is one that would have the entire free world captivated … and at the same time make a wrestling promotion a lot of cash.

Unless you’ve only been watching stateside wrestling, you likely know who Okada is — currently the IWGP Heavyweight Champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and widely considered as one of the best wrestlers — if not the best — on the planet. Okada has more classics on his resume at the moment than most wrestlers do in their entire careers, and likely can deliver more in the future, so when he’s dreaming about a match with a wrestler, you know out of the box it’s going to be at least four stars.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock
TAGSKAZUCHIKA OKADANEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGthe rock

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP