New Japan’s Kazuchika Okada Is Dying To Wrestle The Rock

YouTube

It’s good to have dreams, even when you’re not a child anymore. For Kazuchika Okada, his dream match is one that would have the entire free world captivated … and at the same time make a wrestling promotion a lot of cash.

Unless you’ve only been watching stateside wrestling, you likely know who Okada is — currently the IWGP Heavyweight Champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and widely considered as one of the best wrestlers — if not the best — on the planet. Okada has more classics on his resume at the moment than most wrestlers do in their entire careers, and likely can deliver more in the future, so when he’s dreaming about a match with a wrestler, you know out of the box it’s going to be at least four stars.