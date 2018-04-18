Independent Wrestling Megastar Keith Lee May Be Headed To WWE

#Independent Wrestling #WWE NXT #WWE
04.18.18 1 hour ago

YouTube

Good news to those who enjoy glory, and basking in it: Keith Lee may be headed to WWE before the year is out.

Nothing is official at this time, but there have been rumors for a while that have attached Lee — currently one of the biggest stars on the indie wrestling scene, both in terms of popularity and stature — to WWE, but now there seems to be a bit more substantial smoke, and as a result, maybe fire?

Let me back up a bit, but before I do that, allow yourself a moment to get acquainted with Lee, who is not only a fantastic pro wrestling, but a wonderful human being, to boot.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Independent Wrestling#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGKEITH LEEWWEWWE NXT

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 hours ago
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 8 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP