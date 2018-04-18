Independent Wrestling Megastar Keith Lee May Be Headed To WWE

YouTube

Good news to those who enjoy glory, and basking in it: Keith Lee may be headed to WWE before the year is out.

Nothing is official at this time, but there have been rumors for a while that have attached Lee — currently one of the biggest stars on the indie wrestling scene, both in terms of popularity and stature — to WWE, but now there seems to be a bit more substantial smoke, and as a result, maybe fire?

Let me back up a bit, but before I do that, allow yourself a moment to get acquainted with Lee, who is not only a fantastic pro wrestling, but a wonderful human being, to boot.