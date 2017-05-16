WWE Has Signed Another Independent Wrestler In An Unexpected Role

YouTube

With the WWE Women’s Tournament rapidly approaching, we know WWE is hellbent on signing a whole bunch of wrestlers to fill out the field. In addition to the many wrestlers they already have at the Performance Center, plus people like Candice LeRae who have made appearances on NXT television but haven’t “officially” debuted, they’ve recently signed both Kairi Hojo and Io Shirai.

So it’s not a big surprise that WWE has inked indie wrestler Kennadi Brink to a deal, but what is a surprise is why they’ve signed her. According to Squared Circle Sirens, Brink — who is perhaps best known for being part of Ring of Honor’s Women of Honor division — has signed on to be a referee in WWE.

Brink has been wrestling since 2010 and is currently 25 years old. She’s worked for SHIMMER, SHINE, ROH, MCW, and has served as a referee at several NXT live events in Florida, which now seems like it was a pretty successful audition for her new role.

If the news turns out to be true, Brink will be WWE’s first non-“special guest” female referee since Rita Chatterton in the mid-1980s. You can read more about Chatterton, and why she left, here.

Here is some of Brink’s work as a wrestler, in case you’re not familiar with her.