Kenny Omega Will Voice A Returning Character In Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

05.28.18 16 mins ago

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega‘s Street Fighter fandom is well known. He’s been performing the Hadouken for years, his iconic bicycle knee strike is called the V-Trigger, and he and WWE’s Xavier Woods had an epic Street Fighter V showdown at the CEO 2016 fighting game convention.

Last night a new gameplay trailer revealed that Omega will be even more involved in SF5 as the new voice of returning character Cody, who will arrive in season 3 of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on June 26. He even live-action plays the character, who he was known to main as in Street Fighter IV, in the beginning of the trailer.

