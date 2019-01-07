NJPW

NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 felt like a night of resets for the company, with eight championships changing hands and some big victories for rising stars. On January 6, both Tokyo Sports and a New Japan Pro Wrestling press conference revealed even more changes, both short and long-term, in the aftermath of the January 4 Tokyo Dome show regarding both of the Golden Lovers, Kushida, and veteran members of the roster.

Around the time of Wrestle Kingdom 13, there were a lot of rumors and speculation about the career of then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. Most of the rest of his stablemates and Being The Elite castmates announced they were going to their new promotion, All Elite Wrestling, in the days leading up to the show. Omega’s NJPW contract is known to be up at the end of January, he was reported to have a big offer from WWE, and said he would only go to world’s largest wrestling promotion to work with AJ Styles. At Wrestle Kingdom 13, Omega lost his championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. He didn’t appear at January 5’s New Year Dash!!, and neither did any of the rest of the Elite except for Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi, who used this show to realign themselves with Bullet Club.