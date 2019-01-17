NJPW

Kenny Omega‘s future in the wrestling world after his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract expires at the end of January has been the subject of speculation for a while now. He reportedly turned down a heck of a WWE offer but also didn’t play a roll in the announcement of All Elite Wrestling.

After his loss of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13, Omega announced via an interview in Tokyo Sports that he would be leaving NJPW after his contract ran out, something his home promotion reportedly did not know about until the interview was released. NJPW has yet to officially acknowledge the interview, with the closest they’ve gotten Tanahashi saying at a press conference that he wasn’t sure about what Omega’s status with the company would be in the future.

Omega made his first public appearance since January 4 today at the Tokyo Sports Awards (for Japanese pro wrestling) ceremony today to accept, along with Kazuchika Okada, the award for Best Bout of 2018 for their two-out-of-three falls match at Dominion. In his acceptance speech, Omega said he did not think he would be able to stand on the stage at this ceremony next year, but he, according to a translation by author and sometimes-NJPW color commentator Chris Carlton, “would still be putting on [Match of the Year] performances on a large international platform.”